A COVID-19 holiday season

News 11's Arlette Yousif brings you the stories of how families cope and face COVID-19 during this holiday season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The holidays are following suit with the theme of 2020.

Normally, this time of year leads to travel and family gatherings, hugging loved ones and kisses under the mistletoe.

Social distance requirements and states with stay-at-home orders, such as California, make for a different holiday season.

But it’s not all bad news.

One Christmas tree business owner says he's been busy.

"It's been a very good year so far. It's a little bit up since last year. We think that a lot of it's because of the people who are staying home and don't travel as much. We're gettin' a lot of family people in here, and it's been a very pleasant year so far," says Robert Merten, Signature Christmas Trees Owner.

Usual large gatherings are not a healthy option this year, but small family time done safely is on the agenda for one Yuma family.

Amanda Fudge and Josh Wamsley had plans for their new born to meet her great grandparents and to take her first photos with Santa Claus.

Instead, they will be home with their immediate family.

Arlette Yousif gives you the full interview on how families keeps adapting to COVID regulations during the Early Edition starting at 5 p.m.