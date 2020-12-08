“Trump is aware of extraterrestrials existence,” says former Israeli space security chief

News

(KYMA, KECY) - A former Israeli space security chief said the United States and his country have been in contact with extraterrestrials from a "galactic federation."

Haim Eshed, former head of Israeli's Defense Ministry's space directorate, told Israel's newspaper last Friday that aliens were equally curious about humanity and sought to understand the "the fabric of the universe."

According to Eshed, an agreement had been signed between species, including an "underground base in the depths of Mars," where American astronauts and alien representatives exist.

He adds, "There is an agreement between the U.S. government and the aliens. They signed a contract with us to do experiments here," he said.

Eshed told Israel's Yediot Aharonot newspaper that President Donald Trump was aware of the extraterrestrials' existence and had been "on the verge of revealing" information but was asked not to prevent "mass hysteria."

In May, Trump said, "Space is going to be the future, both in terms of defense and offense ... we're now the leader on space," as he was presented with the official flag of a newly created military branch, Space Force.