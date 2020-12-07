New IID directors hold swearing-in ceremony

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Following the certification of election results in Imperial County, two Imperial Irrigation District (IID) directors were sworn in for division two and four.

As many events this year have been unconventional, so was the swearing-in ceremony for IID’s newly appointed directors John Brooks Hamby, Division 2, and Javier Gonzalez, Division 4, who held their own pledge ceremony on the steps of the Imperial County Superior Courthouse.

The honorable Judge Christopher J. Plourd swore in the newly appointed IID directors.

Hamby and Gonzalez had a tough fight against long-standing IID incumbents Bruce Kuhn and Erik Ortega.

Ultimately the voters chose to welcome new leadership on the board of directors.

Both Hamby and Gonzalez vowed to uphold the constitution and promised to put the needs of residents first.

Hamby won on the promise to keep water in Imperial County for future economic growth.

“We committed to working feverishly to ensure that the people of Imperial Valley can live in a place with clean water and clean air with a New River that complies with the new water act," said Hamby.

As an activist and Calexico native, Gonzalez promised not only to improve the services of IID but also to help improve struggling neighborhoods that are visibly neglected and falling apart.

“You have elected someone that will work very honestly and ethically. That is something that Calexico needs. I’ve been an activist for more than 30 years, so I know what the people wanted,” said Gonzalez.

