Local bikers ride to help Yuma children

Yuma Chapter of Harley Owners Group hold its annual toy run

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The local chapter of Harley Owners Group is hosting their 32nd Annual HOG Toy Run to benefit the children of Yuma County.

On Saturday, December 12, 2020, the motorcycle group is inviting everyone who either rides or drives to come out. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. at Bobby's Territorial Harley Davidson (2550 Gila Ridge Rd.).

32nd Annual HOG Toy Run Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 9 a.m. Registration; $20/Single $30/Couples + unwrapped toy Bobby's Territorial Harley Davidson 2550 Gila Ridge Road



All the toys collected from the event will be donated to the Salvation Army. Any monetary donations will be donated to the Arizona Child Burn Survivor Charity.

"Just come by the harley shop, sign up, donate, can buy a raffle ticket. We're giving away a $1,000 in cash to one lucky winner. Come on out and support the kids, this is for the kids, this isn't for us, this is for the kids of the community." said by Jerome Reynolds of H.O.G Yuma.