BREAKING: Mayor of San Luis Gerardo Sanchez Tests Positive for COVID-19.

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KECY/KYMA) - Mayor Gerardo Sanchez of San Luis announced on Saturday evening that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor of the border town released the news of his test results on a statement in his Facebook page.

He mentioned having mild symptoms but did not specify what symptoms he was having. Mayor Sanchez is now under medical treatment and has self-quarantined.

According to the Arizona Department of Health as of December 5th, the City of San Luis has reported over 950 cases of COVID-19. Yuma County is reporting a total of 19, 235 cases.

