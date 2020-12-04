Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:37 pm

Nannies’ families seek justice in Slab City

nannies

Brazilian women killed in car crash in 2019 - News 11's Gianella Ghiglino reports

CALIPATRIA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Last October two nannies from Brazil decided to take a road trip all over California. They decided to make a stop at one of Southern California's gems - Salvation Mountain. However, Salvation Mountain would be their last destination.

The two nannies left Salvation Mountain and their car was hit by a Coachella valley water district car on Schrimpf Road and English Road.

Both women were pronounced dead on scene.

A year later, the family is still seeking justice. They filed a lawsuit against the Coachella Valley Water District citing the driver of the vehicle was driving at an unsafe speed. They also filed a lawsuit against Imperial County for not installing a stop sign.

Two weeks after the accident Imperial County put a stop sign on that intersection.

"That road has a stop sign but what about the other roads in Slab City?" said Attorney Michael Stone-Molloy, representing the families of deceased.

Friday on the Evening Edition, News 11's Gianella Ghiglino speaks to the crash victims' families about their quest for justice.

Imperial County / Top Stories

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content