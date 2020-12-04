Nannies’ families seek justice in Slab City

News

Brazilian women killed in car crash in 2019 - News 11's Gianella Ghiglino reports

CALIPATRIA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Last October two nannies from Brazil decided to take a road trip all over California. They decided to make a stop at one of Southern California's gems - Salvation Mountain. However, Salvation Mountain would be their last destination.

The two nannies left Salvation Mountain and their car was hit by a Coachella valley water district car on Schrimpf Road and English Road.

Both women were pronounced dead on scene.

A year later, the family is still seeking justice. They filed a lawsuit against the Coachella Valley Water District citing the driver of the vehicle was driving at an unsafe speed. They also filed a lawsuit against Imperial County for not installing a stop sign.

Two weeks after the accident Imperial County put a stop sign on that intersection.

"That road has a stop sign but what about the other roads in Slab City?" said Attorney Michael Stone-Molloy, representing the families of deceased.

Friday on the Evening Edition, News 11's Gianella Ghiglino speaks to the crash victims' families about their quest for justice.