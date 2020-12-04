Local businesses launch rival toy drive all for a good cause

News

News 11's Adonis Albright explains how you can decide which business comes out on top this holiday season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two local businesses are holding a friendly competition this holiday season, all for a good cause. Yuma Top Club and Wheezy's Restaurant & Sports Bar in the Foothills are holding rival toy drives to see who comes out on top.

The toy drive kicked off on Friday and will run through December 15, where a winner will then be declared on Facebook live. All you have to do is come on by and drop off a toy at either location. The toys will be donated to Toys For Tots.

Loula Stefanakos, one of the owner of Wheezy's, said it's less about the local businesses behind the toy drive, and more about the people in need.

"We want to be able to generate as many toys to give back for the community because it’s a really hard year I think on a lot of families, COVID has taken its toll on the community and we want to be able to give back as much as we can... and when Top Team came to us with this, we decided that we were 100% on board because the community needs this as much as possible right now", said Stefanakos.

Monica Figueroa with Yuma Top Club echoed those sentiments, saying the idea was brought about because the community is in need this year - now more than ever - because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This idea came because we wanted to just bring a little bit of joy, something different, just positivity to the community", said Figueroa.

If you want to see which business comes out on top on December 15, you can head to their respective Facebook pages and watch it live: Yuma Top Team and Wheezy's Grill and Sportsbar.