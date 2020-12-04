13 On Your Side’s 2020 Blankets from the Heart Drive

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 13 On Your Side is collecting new blankets as well as new or gently used warm items Friday, December 4th for the Crossroads Mission. It's all part of the station's annual "Blankets from the Heart" drive, that has been helping collect items for the mission for more than a decade.

Join 13 On Your Side’s April Hettinger and Cody Lee at the Yuma Palms Regional Center roundabout until 10 p.m. Friday taking your donations.

If you are not able to stop you can always donate to the Crossroads Mission. For more information call (928)783-9362.