Christmas officially coming to Yuma’s Historic Downtown

Annual tree lighting ceremony will be taking place virtually this year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Every year, Yuma's Historic Downtown holds a tree lighting ceremony which officially kicks off the holiday season. The decorations go up, the tree gets lit, and everyone gathers around on Main St. to watch it all happen. This year however, like most things, will be a little bit different.

This year's tree lighting ceremony will be held virtually on Friday at 6 P.M. You can watch it on the city's Facebook page, Youtube channel, or the city cable channel.

But that doesn't mean you still can't come out and have some holiday fun. After the tree has been lit up, Mayor Douglas Nicholls is inviting the public to come downtown and experience the holiday magic, while still staying safe.

He is also emphasizing the need to support local businesses in Yuma that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“You can come and take your family picture, those people that you’re normally with you’ll be able to come and enjoy this as well as some of the shopping to try and support our local businesses. We really need at this time of year to support our local merchants to make sure that they have a good Christmas too, as well as us. Christmas is going to be Christmas this year, it’ll just be a little bit different", said Mayor Nicholls.

If you are headed downtown Friday night, you are asked to wear a face mask and keep six feet apart from others with whom you do not live.