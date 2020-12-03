Cardwell defense begins presenting its case

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Jared Cardwells' defense began calling its first witnesses to the stand Thursday, beginning with the defendants' sisters.

Cardwell's on trial for the murder of his 20-month old stepdaughter. Celine Carreno died of blunt-force trauma in May of 2015.

The defense first called Amber Walker to the stand to describe her brother's relationship with the little girl. Walker described meeting his girlfriend at the time, and her toddler daughter during a Thanksgiving dinner.

She also described the couple's wedding. Walker said the toddler spent most of her time with her family. She also testified about there being "a divide" between the families.

Misty Cardwell also testified about her first meeting with mother and daughter. She described Celine as an amazing happy little girl. She said Jared and Celine seemed very happy when together.

The defense shared photos of the child and her stepfather during an Easter celebration to support the witness' claims. However, on cross examination, Cardwell also confessed she'd only ever interacted with the family twice before the child's death - at the first meeting, and at the Easter gathering.

