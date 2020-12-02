Brawley DMV to be relocated by next summer

News

CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel examines the drive to upgrade a dated facility

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - After numerous requests from the City, the State of California has finally approved the relocation of the Department of Motor Vehicles in Brawley.

Brawley Mayor Norma Kastner-Jauregui revealed in a press conference Wednesday that the new location would be a vacant building that used to be a furniture store at 173 West Main Street.

Funding for the move was made possible with help from Assembly member Eduardo Garcia.

According to Garcia 100,000 transactions are made at the Brawley DMV each year.

Wednesday on 13 On Your Side, CBS 13's Alexandra Rangels shows us how the DMV upgrade will benefit Brawley's economy.

Watch Wednesday's press conference here: