Starbucks offering free coffee to frontline workers

(KYMA, KECY) - Starbucks is once again offering free coffee to first responders and health care workers as COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise.

USA Today reports the Seattle-based coffee giant announced Tuesday that through Dec. 31t the following workers get a free tall brewed coffee, hot or iced:

Doctors, nurses, public health workers, pharmacists, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics, police officers, dentists and dental hygienists, mental health workers (therapist, psychologist, social worker, counselor, etc.), hospital staff such as janitors, housekeeping/security, and active-duty military.

The article states the Starbucks Foundation has donated more than $1 million since March to support front-line responders with the delivery of personal protective equipment, essential medical items, care packages and handwritten letters as well as mental health resources.