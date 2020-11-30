Voting window for Tanner Gomes starts today

News

Tanner Gomes moves to the Live Shows on "The Voice"

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the Live Shows for NBC's the voice kicks off tonight, the voting window begins to advance Yuma Native country crooner Tanner Gomes to the next round.

This where the public takes over the decision-making from the judges.

You can vote online on The Voice's official site, or you can download its app.

Tanner Gomes survived the "Knockout Round" on NBC's The Voice by belting out Tim McGraw's "Real Good Man." He defeated Marisa Corvoa who put a unique spin on the Cher standard, "If I Could Turn Back Time."

Watch Tanner Gomes' Knockout matchup from The Voice:

Tanner was raised in Yuma and graduated from Cibola High School.

He's currently pursuing his dreams in Nashville, where he lives with his girlfriend, former local TV anchor, Madeline Hunt.

The Voice airs every Monday and Tuesday at 6pm PST/7pm MST on NBC 11.