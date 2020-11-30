Two men die in separate accidents

News

CHP says one woman survived the crash

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two men have died in two separate traffic incidents in Imperial County.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said a 26-year-old man drove a 2019 Ford Mustang eastbound last Saturday on Interstate 8, just west of Mountain Springs Road, when he crashed.

CHP says he made an unsafe turning movement causing him to lose control of his vehicle and rolled over.

He was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP says paramedics took 21-year-old passenger Deanna Terrones to the University of California San Diego Medical Center Hillcrest for treatment.

The remains under investigation.

The second incident happened on Sunday afternoon.

A 62-year-old man was driving a 2009 GMC Sierra westbound on SR 98, just west of Molitar Road when he veered right and off the main portion of the road.

He crashed into a dirt berm and sustained fatal injuries.