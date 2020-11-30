Biden to receive his first presidential daily briefing

News

Biden has not received the briefing because the Trump administration delayed approving the transition process

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden on Monday will receive his first presidential daily briefing since winning the 2020 election after the Trump administration delayed approving the transition process.

The report, which Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is also scheduled to receive, is a classified document outlining high-level intelligence and analysis on a range of national security issues. It’s prepared by the director of national intelligence and includes information from the CIA and other elements of the intelligence community.

Biden is expected to name Neera Tanden, president and CEO of the Center for American Progress, to lead his Office of Management and Budget and economist Cecilia Rouse to chair the Council of Economic Advisers. He is expected to introduce members of his economics team Tuesday in Wilmington.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is on Biden’s shortlist for attorney general, sources familiar with the matter told NBC News. Outgoing Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates are also under consideration.

Former Obama administration national security adviser Tom Donilon is no longer in the running to be Biden’s CIA director. Sources familiar with the process told NBC News that Donilon turned down the position.

Biden and Harris announced an all-female communications team Sunday, with Jen Psaki, a former spokeswoman during the Obama administration, serving as White House press secretary.

After receiving the President's Daily Brief, Biden and Harris are expected to meet separately with transition team advisers. Over the weekend, Biden suffered hairline fractures in his right foot while playing with one of his dogs. His doctor said Sunday that the injury would likely require a walking boot for several weeks.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has lunch with Vice President Mike Pence on his schedule. He spent the weekend at Camp David after celebrating Thanksgiving at the White House.