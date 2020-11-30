As coronavirus cases in Sonora rise, officials weigh in on closing businesses down

News

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY) - With the recent increase in cases of COVID-19, health officials in San Luis Rio Colorado (SLRC), Sonora, say businesses may close down again.

Tribuna de San Luis reports the Municipal Health Committee will meet on Tuesday to reevaluate the situation since Sonora is still under the Epidemiological Risk Traffic Light's orange color.

Given the increases in cases, officials say there is a risk in individual businesses, including casinos, restaurant-bars, and decreasing their hours and capacities.

The Secretary of the City Council in SLRC said, “As a mediating entity, we have to see both the economic and commercial issue as well as the health one, find a point where both are attended to because we know that many businesses would no longer endure another closure like the one they experienced during the peak of the pandemic, but we also know that our guard has been lowered and we must attend to the measures demanded by Health."