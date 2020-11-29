Single vehicle rollover accident in Somerton
SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Somerton Police Department is investigating a single vehicle rollover accident that happened early Sunday morning.
The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department responded to the intersection of Main Street and Musgrove Avenue around 1:30 a.m.
Crews found a black Sedan on its roof with the two occupants ejected from the car.
A 40-year-old female was complaining of head pain and was taken to the Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver, a 24-year-old male refused treatment.
Somerton Police Department is still investigating the incident.
