Single vehicle rollover accident in Somerton

News

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Somerton Police Department is investigating a single vehicle rollover accident that happened early Sunday morning.

The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department responded to the intersection of Main Street and Musgrove Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Crews found a black Sedan on its roof with the two occupants ejected from the car.

A 40-year-old female was complaining of head pain and was taken to the Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, a 24-year-old male refused treatment.

Somerton Police Department is still investigating the incident.