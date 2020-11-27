Skip to Content
Inmate advocates push for in-person visitation

ICSO JAIL

Corrections officials cite coronavirus in issuing restrictions - News 11's Gianella Ghiglino reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - Due to COVID in-person visitations have been halted in California prisons and Jails.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) says in-person visiting remains canceled statewide until further notice as part of the department’s COVID-19 response.

“If Staff are able to go in and out of the facility every single day there should be no reason families cannot do the same,”  said Diana Cruz, Pride in Truth Board Member.

Cruz says in person visitation can be done safely and it would help inmates cope with the stress of being incarcerated during a global pandemic.

(CDCR) is launching a video visitation program beginning November 28th. Under the new system, each inmate will have the opportunity for a free 30-minute video visit every 30 days. Visits will take place on weekends and holidays, between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Friday on the Evening Edition, News 11's Gianella Ghiglino will explores both sides of the issue.

