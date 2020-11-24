Brawley non-profit to serve Thanksgiving dinner in spite of pandemic

News

Feed the Need modifies its approach to the traditional holiday meal - News 11's Gianella Ghiglino reports

EL CENTRO, Calif.(KYMA,KECY) - Coronavirus has made this a non-traditional Thanksgiving for local community service groups, as well as for families.

Brawley's Feed the Need provides meals to the homeless. This is its fifth year feeding the less-fortunate a holiday feast, the but pandemic's forcing the organization to change its plans.

"We originally had planned to do a buffet-style dinner, but now we're just going to have ready-made meals each packaged and sealed, said Rosalind Servin, Founder of Brawley Feed the Need.

Rosalind Servin has been providing meals to the homeless since she founded Brawley’s Feed the Need in 2015. 2020 saw the group achieve a milestone - it finally got its own facility, but it won't be able to use it this year.

"We would have loved to organize a big Thanksgiving dinner indoors but we have to be safe," said Servin.

The group does more than put warm food in people's bellies, it also put warm clothes on their backs.

"We have a lot of donated sweaters they can pick and choose from." said Servin.

Tuesday on the Evening Edition, News 11's Gianella Ghiglino takes a closer look at Feed the Need's mission, and how it will accomplish it on this most thankful holiday.