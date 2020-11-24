Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:59 pm

Brawley non-profit to serve Thanksgiving dinner in spite of pandemic

getty covid mask coronavirus fall thanksgiving

Feed the Need modifies its approach to the traditional holiday meal - News 11's Gianella Ghiglino reports

EL CENTRO, Calif.(KYMA,KECY) - Coronavirus has made this a non-traditional Thanksgiving for local community service groups, as well as for families.

Brawley's Feed the Need provides meals to the homeless. This is its fifth year feeding the less-fortunate a holiday feast, the but pandemic's forcing the organization to change its plans.

"We originally had planned to do a buffet-style dinner, but now we're just going to have ready-made meals each packaged and sealed, said Rosalind Servin, Founder of Brawley Feed the Need.

Rosalind Servin has been providing meals to the homeless since she founded Brawley’s Feed the Need in 2015.  2020 saw the group achieve a milestone - it finally got its own facility, but it won't be able to use it this year.

"We would have loved to organize a big Thanksgiving dinner indoors but we have to be safe," said Servin.

The group does more than put warm food in people's bellies, it also put warm clothes on their backs.

"We have a lot of donated sweaters they can pick and choose from." said Servin.

Tuesday on the Evening Edition, News 11's Gianella Ghiglino takes a closer look at Feed the Need's mission, and how it will accomplish it on this most thankful holiday.

Coronavirus / Imperial County / Imperial County Coronavirus / Top Stories

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content