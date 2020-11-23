Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:42 pm

Paisas gang member arrested in Calexico

Screen Shot 2020-11-23 at 12.42.17 PM
CBP

The man previously served nine years in prison for his crime

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a gang member 18 miles east of the Calexico Port of Entry early Monday morning.

Agents say they saw a man illegally entering the United States close to 1 a.m.

After arresting the man, agents took him into the El Centro Sector Rally point for screening.

Record checks revealed the 38-year-old man from Mexico as an admitted Paisas gang member who previously had a conviction for drug offenses, including transportation, sales, and possession.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison for his crimes.

He was removed from the U.S. in August 2008.

Immigration / Imperial County / Top Stories

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content