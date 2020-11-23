Nominate a candidate for Veteran of the Year 2020

News

Submit your nomination by November 30

(KYMA, KECY) - California State Senator Ben Hueso invites everyone to submit a nomination for 40th Senate District Veteran of the Year 2020.

The California State Senate said it continues to accept nominations until Monday, November 30, 2020.

Veterans Day may have passed but CSS says its important to continue showing gratitude each and everyday towards our veterans and service members in our community.

Nominees should live in or have significantly contributed to the 40th Senate District (San Diego and all of Imperial County) and have served in the U.S. military as active duty or reserves in any location.

Have someone in mind? You can complete the application here.