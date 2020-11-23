El Centro Sector recover stolen vehicle at Highway 86 checkpoint

News

Agents say they also found marijuana in the stolen vehicle

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border agents working at the Highway 86 checkpoint recovered a stolen vehicle and seized marijuana over the weekend.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the incident happened last Saturday afternoon.

A woman driving a silver Nissan Altima along with her passenger waited in the traffic lane as agents were informed the vehicle was possible stolen,

Agents then directed both women aside to search the vehicle.

During the inspection, agents called the El Centro Radio Communications dispatch and discovered the vehicle was stolen out of Riverside County.

Both women were arrested.

They say they also found marijuana and infused tablets in the driver's side door compartment of the vehicle.

The total weight of the marijuana was approximately 29.32 grams with an estimated value of $400.