Dole Recalls Limited Amounts of Organic Romaine Lettuce

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KYMA/KECY) - Dole Fresh Vegetables is announcing a voluntary recall of limited amounts of cases of organic romaine hearts due to possible health risks from E. Coli.

The possibly risky lettuce was distributed in states like Arizona.

The products being recalled are Dole Organic Romaine Hearts (3pk) and Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts. These hearts of lettuce have a harvested date of October 23rd and October 26th. Since it's been almost 4 weeks, the lettuce should no longer be on store shelves.

Dole Fresh Vegetables was alerted to the risk after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development received a positive result of a strand of E. Coli on a pack of Dole's Organic Romaine Hearts

No illnesses have been reported stemming from consumption of the lettuce.