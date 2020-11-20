Yuma Police Department’s ‘Most Wanted’
YPD's top suspects for November 20, 2020
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department (YPD) has released its weekly list of the most wanted suspects in the community.
YPD urges you to call local law enforcement if you have any information on the suspects listed below.
Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself. Instead, call 9-1-1, 78-CRIME, or (928) 782-7463.
Daniel Saldana
- Hispanic male, 31
- Height 5’3
- Weight 142 lbs.
- Brown hair, brown eyes
- Tattoos: Right forearm – King of Spades, right hand – “Dora”, left hand – 3 dots on finger.
- Wanted for: His probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Count One, Attempted Unlawful Use of Means of Transportation, a class six felony.
Morgan Michael Parker
- White male, 35
- Height 5’7
- Weight 120 lbs.
- Brown hair, hazel eyes
- Tattoos: Left forearm – “Krazy” / “420” / “85”, right shoulder – cross.
- Wanted for: His probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Amended Count One: Criminal Damage, a class six felony.
Cherise Dawn McGee
- White female, 51
- Height 5’0
- Weight 160 lbs.
- Brown hair, green eyes
- Alias (numerous): Cheris Smith / Cherise Hutson / Christina Brooks / Kelly Lynn Brown / Denise Smith / Bernadette Rodriguez
- Tattoos: Right ankle – Klove, chest – “Lady Cortez”, back – Nakiya / Shawntay/Shetriya.
- Wanted for: Her probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Amended Count Two: Possession of Marijuana, a class six felony.
Christina Kayla Hall
- Black female, 31
- Height 5’6
- Weight 134 lbs.
- Black hair, brown eyes
- Alias: Christina Hernandez
- Tattoos: Right arm – roses, neck stars, chest – “Aliyah”
- Wanted for: Her probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Count Two, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, a class four felony.
