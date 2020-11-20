Yuma Police Department’s ‘Most Wanted’

News

YPD's top suspects for November 20, 2020

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department (YPD) has released its weekly list of the most wanted suspects in the community.

YPD urges you to call local law enforcement if you have any information on the suspects listed below.

Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself. Instead, call 9-1-1, 78-CRIME, or (928) 782-7463.

Daniel Saldana

Hispanic male, 31

Height 5’3

Weight 142 lbs.

Brown hair, brown eyes

Tattoos: Right forearm – King of Spades, right hand – “Dora”, left hand – 3 dots on finger.

Wanted for: His probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Count One, Attempted Unlawful Use of Means of Transportation, a class six felony.

Morgan Michael Parker

White male, 35

Height 5’7

Weight 120 lbs.

Brown hair, hazel eyes

Tattoos: Left forearm – “Krazy” / “420” / “85”, right shoulder – cross.

Wanted for: His probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Amended Count One: Criminal Damage, a class six felony.

Cherise Dawn McGee

White female, 51

Height 5’0

Weight 160 lbs.

Brown hair, green eyes

Alias (numerous): Cheris Smith / Cherise Hutson / Christina Brooks / Kelly Lynn Brown / Denise Smith / Bernadette Rodriguez

Tattoos: Right ankle – Klove, chest – “Lady Cortez”, back – Nakiya / Shawntay/Shetriya.

Wanted for: Her probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Amended Count Two: Possession of Marijuana, a class six felony.

Christina Kayla Hall