Yuma Proving Ground welcomes new Sgt. Major Herbert Gill

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The command Sergeant Major Herbert Gill is the new Sgt. Major for the Yuma Proving Ground.

Sgt. Maj. Gill is taking over the new duties from Sgt. Maj. Jamathon Nelson as of Thursday morning.

The ceremony was held in an outdoor ceremony with strict social distancing.

Sgt. Maj. is the highest-ranking enlisted person at the proving

ground, serving as a leader and advocate for Soldiers and their families.



It is also a close advisor to the post commander.