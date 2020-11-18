Temperatures warm up to near-record territory

News

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Temperatures continue to warm up in the desert southwest before a cool down will take place this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), well above normal temperatures will continue over the next few days with readings near record territory again today and possibly again on Thursday.

Highs are expected to top out in the 80's to near 90 over the deserts.

Temperatures are expected to return closer to normal late this weekend into early next week as a series of dry upper level disturbances pass through region.