Sprouts Farmers Market selling Grab ‘N Give bags to support Yuma Community Food Bank

News

Customers can pitch in to help those struggling to put food on the table this holiday season

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sprouts Farmers Market is partnering with Yuma Community Food Bank to make sure families aren't going hungry this year.

Roughly one in nine people experience food insecurity - a problem that has only been made worse due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Sprouts is looking to change that statistic.

“The Grab 'N Give bag is something Sprouts does every year during the holiday season to help the less fortunate. So inside the Grab 'N Give bag are staple items to provide a healthy meal. Most of the items will last a family almost a week", said Jim Luft, the store manager of Sprouts Farmers Market in Yuma.

Once a bag is purchased, they're set aside and picked up every day by Yuma Community Food Bank.

So far, nearly 900 bags have been sold at the location on Fourth Avenue. Last year, Sprouts shoppers across the country were able to donate more than 470,000 of these bags to help out those who are struggling. This time around, the company is looking to exceed that goal.

“The goal for Sprouts as a company is to sell 550-600,000 bags", said Luft.

Employees are also being encouraged to join in; the top three cashiers who sell the most bags will win prizes.

Scoreboard for how many bags cashiers have sold.

Customers can purchase the Grab 'N Give bags now through December 31.