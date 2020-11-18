Sex offender arrested by Border Patrol in Calexico

News

El Centro Border Patrol agents have arrested and/or removed 5 people convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges.

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A convicted sex offender was arrested after illegally crossing the United States, agents say.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say the incident happened on November 10.

Agents encountered the man 29 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry.

He was arrested and taken to the El Centro Sector Rally Point for further processing.

Record checks revealed the 42-year-old man from Guatemala had a conviction in 2010 for indecent liberties with a child. Agents say the sexual offense happened in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The man served a year in prison for his crime.

