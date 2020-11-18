Skip to Content
Governor Doug Ducey to hold press conference on Wednesday

Azcentral.com

The press conference comes after Gov. Ducey's 18 day hiatus

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is expected to hold a press conference on Wednesday.

With the COVID-19 cases rising and Arizona election results, Gov. Ducey has not given a press conference in weeks.

On Tuesday, Ducey said in tweet he met with the Governor’s Council Meeting to discuss how state agencies are innovating during the pandemic.

It's unclear what Ducey will cover in today's press conference but has recently released short videos reminding Arizonans to mask up.

KYMA.com will stream Gov. Ducey's press conference at 2 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

Continue to check our website for the latest updates.

