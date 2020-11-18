Governor Doug Ducey to hold press conference on Wednesday

News

The press conference comes after Gov. Ducey's 18 day hiatus

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is expected to hold a press conference on Wednesday.

With the COVID-19 cases rising and Arizona election results, Gov. Ducey has not given a press conference in weeks.

On Tuesday, Ducey said in tweet he met with the Governor’s Council Meeting to discuss how state agencies are innovating during the pandemic.

Just met with directors for our Governor’s Council Meeting to discuss how state agencies are innovating during the pandemic. Across the state, agencies have adapted to continue serving Arizonans and save taxpayer dollars while prioritizing health and safety. (THREAD) pic.twitter.com/SDSgRI3P3Y — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) November 17, 2020

It's unclear what Ducey will cover in today's press conference but has recently released short videos reminding Arizonans to mask up.

