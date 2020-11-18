Abate 38 and IV Motorcycle Riders host annual ‘Turkey Run’ this weekend

News

It's the 23 annual 'Turkey Run' and goal is to feed 400 families.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California's ABATE 38 and the Imperial Valley Motorcycle Riders are hosting their 23rd Annual 'Turkey Run' at the El Centro Walmart.

On Saturday, November 21, 2020, volunteers will be collecting turkeys from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the El Centro Walmart (located at 2150 N. Waterman Avenue).

The goal this year is 400 turkeys for 400 families. After the turkeys are collected those taking part in the run will caravan to area non-profits to deliver the turkeys.

"We almost could not make the event happen, because of COVID and all the restrictions. But, we knew that there was an extreme need this year and yes, they contacted us to meet that need and we're stepping up to the plate to make sure that we get those turkeys." said by Rocio Green with ABATE 38 a non-profit motorcycle rider advocacy group.

The entry fee for the run is $10 and lunch is included.