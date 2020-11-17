ZOOM Gifting ‘Limitless’ Video Calls During Thanksgiving

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Zoom is helping to make your holiday a little brighter.

The video conferencing app is giving away free unlimited video calls for turkey day.

Normally, a free Zoom call is restricted to just 40 minutes, but in something to be thankful for, Zoom is free for everyone on Thursday, November 26th, so your family gatherings don't have to be cut short.

So far Zoom's video conferencing competitors haven't announced whether they will match the Thanksgiving offer.