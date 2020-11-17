Walmart resumes counting customers as coronavirus cases rise

News

Walmart says changes at its stores will be safer and more manageable for customers and associates

(KYMA, KECY) - With coronavirus cases on the rise, Walmart decides to go back to counting its customers before entering and leaving their stores.

Back in April, the store restricted the number of customers to 20% of their capacity.

However, after a brief period of time, associates stopped counting the number of people entering and leaving Walmart.

"We know from months of metering data in our stores that the vast majority of the time our stores didn't reach our self-imposed 20% metering capacity," said Kory Lundberg, a Walmart (WMT) spokesperson. "Out of an abundance of caution, we have resumed counting the number of people entering and leaving our stores."

This year, Walmart is offering Black Friday deals that will last three weekends. The deals will start online before hitting the stores.

CNN says Walmart continues to push people to shop online before visiting its stores.

Sources say Walmart will offer a pickup option where shoppers won't experience the pandemonium of the past. Instead, they will form single-file lines at the entrance and be given sanitized shopping carts.

Social distancing will continue to be enforced along with one way lanes.