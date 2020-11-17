ECRMC expands bed capacity for the second wave of COVID-19

News

CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel shows us how the hospital is preparing for the new surge

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The second wave of coronavirus patients local hospitals have been expecting to see is here and hospital beds are filling up.

Forty-eight patients are currently battling COVID-19 at the El Centro Regional Medical Center and with the holidays approaching that number is only expected to skyrocket.

The hospital said it wants to ensure all needs are met and enough beds are available so patients aren't turned away.

With the help of the state, the hospital was able to set up a temporary tent facility outside of the hospital with enough room for 50 beds.

“It’s going to be a med surg, why did we do that? We did it so we can increase our ICU capacity in the hospital, so we don't have to stop at 30 or 32. We are now going to be going up to 42 if need be," said Adolphe Edward, ECRMC CEO.

Tuesday on 13 On Your Side as CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel speaks to Dr. Edward about how the hospital will meet staffing needs for patients.