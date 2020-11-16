Yuma County Board of Supervisors finalizes election results

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Nearly two-weeks after the election, the Yuma County Recorder's Office has finished counting ballots, and the Board of Supervisors (BOS) has officially accepted the results.

Yuma County Elections Director Tiffany Anderson said the BOS must adopt the results as final, before to the Secretary of State can do the same at the state level.

The final tabulation came last Friday. Anderson said the reason for the delay was because of record high voter turnout this election.

Off the tens of thousands of early ballots received, the Recorder's Office says only about 160 couldn't be processed due to signature problems. Election workers did try to contact those voters to correct the issue.

In the future, Anderson recommends that voters to check their voter registration during election years for any changes. She said doing this on election day only contributes to counting delays.

