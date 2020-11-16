Two arrested for human smuggling

News

Agents say two people attempted to smuggle three undocumented immigrants in a vehicle

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested two people after trying to smuggle three undocumented immigrants in their car.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the incident happened last Thursday at the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint and Interstate 8.

Agents sent a Mazda hatchback to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the vehicle.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found two undocumented immigrants in the back seat and another hiding in the back.

Both driver and passenger were arrested for human smuggling.

As for the undocumented immigrants, they were also arrested and returned back to Mexico.