More than 500 new covid-19 cases reported in Yuma County

The latest figures come amid news of two potential vaccines which could help turn the tide - News 11's Adonis Albright reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Monday, Yuma County reported 587 new coronavirus cases just since Friday. The biggest spike in cases came on Saturday with a whopping 232 cases in a 24-hour period alone. The news comes as several states, like California, are re-implementing lockdown restrictions in response to the surge.

There is a silver lining however; two potential vaccines are showing promise and are pending FDA emergency approval. On Monday, Moderna announced their vaccine is nearly 95% effective against the virus. Pfizer said last week their vaccine is also more than 90% effective against the coronavirus.

The big question is when, and how, the vaccine will be distributed to hundreds of millions of Americans. Distribution isn't expected to be widely available until next year. Some doses, however, are expected to be sent out in late December with a priority for frontline workers and vulnerable populations. Diana Gomez, Yuma County's Director of Public Health, echoed that sentiment.

"We would prioritize the high-risk group which would include and prioritize frontline workers, health care workers. But it may also include high-risk populations, so again the closer we get to that timeline and the closer we get to that distribution, the more details I'll have to share with you."

In lieu of a covid-19 vaccine, the county is stressing the importance of getting a flu shot . The Yuma County Public Health Services District will be offering walk-in flu shot services from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM this Friday. Click here for more information.