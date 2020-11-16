Memorial Run in honor of Kate Campa; Proceeds Donated To Family

News

Motorists are asked to meet at Chretins before the ride on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Memorial Run for Kate Campa

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One local family is honoring the late Kate Campa, a Yuma native who died of cancer in October.

The Casas family is hosting a memorial run Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Chretin's Restaurant starting at 11 a.m. Those joining will ride out and meet up at the Kress.

"Everybody has somebody who is affected by cancer, and when it comes to kids, Yuma has a lot of kids who have been affected and families, said event organizer Sharon Casa. "We just thought it would be something nice to be able to put together to help out, to help the family."

All donated proceeds go straight to the family of Kate Campa.