Jackson House provides different type of care during coronavirus outbreak

News

Facility treats unseen symptoms the pandemic - News 11's Gianella Ghiglino explains

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Jackson House in El Centro came to the Imperial Valley in January. It was the first facility of its kind, the first voluntary inpatient mental health care facility.

Despite the pandemic putting limitations, it has been able to serve 200 people in the Imperial Valley.

“Umm we feel our services are more important now than ever, because of the pandemic all of us experience the stress of COVID-19, whether that's social isolation, uncertainty and fear longer workdays, longer workweeks, individuals who have not experienced mental illness in the past are now experiencing it,” said Patrick Ziemer, Jackson House CEO.

The Jackson house has also helped alleviate local hospitals fighting by taking in patients with mental illness.

“Most suicides in hospitals or facilities happen in the bathroom so instead of having private bathrooms, we elected to just have separate bathrooms so staff can go in in case someone is in longer that we think they should be.”

Now, the Jackson house is on to the next mission staff members hope to bring the first involuntary mental health facility to the Imperial Valley.

For Imperial Valley residents to receive involuntary care they have to go to facilities in surrounding counties like San Diego or Riverside

“So we know that treatment involving families results in the best outcome and so if someone isn’t able to travel umm to participate in family therapy or even see someone who has been hospitalized that just compounds their mental illness or stress.”