Lawmakers call on Trump to help with transition

Republicans now among those raising concerns about security briefings - NBC's Alice Barr reports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - As members of Congress return to Capitol Hill Thursday, the Trump administration faces more calls to help with the transition of President-elect Joe Biden.

Party leaders are largely standing with President Donald Trump, but a growing number of Republicans are raising concerns about Biden not receiving classified intelligence briefings to prepare for the transition.

Pressure is mounting for lawmakers to take a stand, even though Trump refuses to concede the election.

"It's most unfortunate that the Republicans have decided that they will not respect the will of the people." said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (D-Calif.).

"The election is over. It wasn't close. President Trump lost." said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D-NY).

So far, fewer Republican senators have congratulated the President-elect than leaders of foreign countries. But, there are cracks within the party.

Prominent Republican operative Karl Rove writing in The Wall Street Journal, "This election result won't be overturned."

Now GOP Senators Chuck Grassley, (R-Iowa, and James Lankford (R-Okla.), say Biden should have access to classified intelligence briefings to prepare for the transition.

"And if that's not occurring by Friday, I will step in as well and to be able to push them and say this needs to occur." said Lankford in a radio interview.

The top Republican in the House, citing Biden's own words - there's only one President at a time.

"He's not president right now. Don't know if he'll be president January 20. But whoever is will get the information." said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, (D-Calif.).

President Trump tweeting and retweeting a flurry of posts, including attacks on Fox News, and more baseless allegations of widespread fraud. He's also telling supporters he earned 73-million votes, that's a half-million more than NBC's vote count. It also ignores the fact that Biden won by more than 77-million.

President-elect Biden is moving forward with his policy plans. He's named his new chief of staff: longtime aide Ron Klain, who helped guide the Obama administration through both the Ebola crisis, and economic recovery.