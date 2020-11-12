Brawley man dies after he is shot in the stomach

News

Police say shots were fired at a vehicle that same night, but no one was injured

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Police say a Brawley man is dead after he was shot in the stomach.

The Brawley Police Department says the shooting happened on Wednesday, close to 7 p.m. in the area of 300 A Street.

When police got to the scene they found the victim with a single gunshot to the stomach.

Paramedics took the 56-year-old man to Pioneers Memorial Hospital where he later died of his injury.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Rotner at 760-351-7777.

That night, police received reports of gunshots in the area of 700 Adler Street.

They located a parked vehicle with damage from a large caliber weapon.

No one was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

It's unclear if both shootings are connected.

Visit our website KYMA.com for new details as they become available.