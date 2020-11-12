Apartment fire in Yuma leaves one dog dead

News

Firefighters rescued another dog and a cat.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two people were uninjured, and a dog died during a fire at Greenwood Village on Wednesday.

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says it received reports of a fire close to 3 p.m. at the apartments located at 2150 South Avenue A.

Firefighters say they arrived at the apartment complex to find heavy smoke and flames coming from apartment #23, where two people resided.

They were quickly able to knock down the fire and kept it from spreading to other apartments.

The two people were inside the apartment at the time of the fire but were able to escape uninjured, along with a dog and cat rescued by firefighters.

YFD says one dog died in the apartment.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the back bedroom and spread to other parts of the apartment.

The Red Cross was at the scene to provide assistance to the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.