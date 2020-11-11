U.S. coronavirus hospitalizations hit a record high

News

New cases top 100,000 for seven straight days - NBC's Wendy Woolfolk reports

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are skyrocketing from coast to coast.

Places like Salt Lake City are seeing positivity rates climb above 20%.

"We don't have enough caregivers to manage the increasing amount of patients." said Dr. Eddie Stenehjem, and infectious disease physician at Intermountain Healthcare Hospital.

The spread is far from slowing with more than 131,000 new cases reported on Tuesday.

The high number of deaths forced cities like El Paso to bring in mobile morgues. Texas becoming the first state to hit one-million cases.

"We need more social distancing. We have picked up activity. I'm very very worried about Thanksgiving." said Dr. David Chansolme, the Head of Infectious Disease at Integris Medical.

Just as parents start to think about kids coming home for the holidays, the University of Connecticut reported the quarantine of more than 540 students due to a spike on, and off, campus.

"It's scary… I really don't want these cases to keep jumping up. I just don't want to bring it back to my family and put them in danger." said Jessica Salce, a UCONN Senior.

The CDC suggests celebrating Thanksgiving only with people who live your home this year. But, if you do decide to join others, make sure you wear a mask and stay at least six-feet away from those who do not live with you.

While the path to a vaccine is still months away for the general public, new information and fresh reminders remain important to keep all of us safe.

The CDC also updating its guidance on masks, now saying a mask is a "two-way street." It says by wearing one you are not only protecting others, but also protecting yourself from exposure to the virus.