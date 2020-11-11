Baja California governor discusses possibility of medical marijuana

News

Gov. Jaime Bonilla Valdez says the benefits of medical marijuana would be justified with prescriptions only and not for recreational use.

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Baja California Governor Jaime Bonilla Valdez seeks to present a proposal to local congress to approve medical marijuana in the state.

La Voz de la Frontera reported in a press conference last week, Bonilla Valdez spoke about the benefits of medical marijuana for those who need it the most.

According to a survey he conducted in the community, 77% agreed to medical marijuana, while 23% said they didn't agree.

Bonilla Valdez mentioned that this comes to mind due to the number of people who have expressed themselves regarding the fact that cannabis helps reduce inflammation of the organs affected by Covid-19.

However, he clarifies that it is not a question of making an initiative but a public, citizen consultation where people give their opinion.

Sources say Bonilla Valdez has spoken to the community about the benefits of medical marijuana, justified with a prescription and not for recreational use.

Bonilla Valdez was not the only one aboard with the decision.

The Secretary of Health in the state, Alonso Pérez Rico, said that a specific medicinal treatment is more than supported and is used in many countries.

He adds that medical marijuana is used for multiple sclerosis; Huntington's disease, difficult-to-control epilepsy, Parkinson, Tourette syndrome, Alzheimer's, HIV neuropathic pain, and cancer symptoms, hepatitis C infection, fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, and glaucoma.