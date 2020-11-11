50 packages of meth seized at the Highway 95 checkpoint

News

The packages were found hidden in a spare tire.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents seized more than 53 pounds of methamphetamine at the Highway 95 immigration checkpoint on Monday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said a man was sent to secondary inspection to inspect his Jeep Grand Cherokee further after a canine alerted his vehicle.

As agents searched the vehicle, they found 50 packages of meth hidden in a spare tire in the rear cargo area.

The packages had a value of more than $132,000.

Agents arrested the driver and seized the drugs and vehicle.