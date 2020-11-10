Yuma native battles it out on ‘The Voice’ Tuesday night

News

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - A local Yuma singer is preparing for the Battle rounds on NBC's 'The Voice.'

Tanner Gomes, 28, will go up against one of his own team members as they sing the same song against each other. After the vocal face-off, the coach must choose only one to advance.

Gomes is apart of Team Kelly Clarkson after he sparked her attention singing "Cowboys and Angels" by Dustin Lynch during his blind audition.

Tune in to "The Voice" on Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on NBC 11.