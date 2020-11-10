The City of Yuma allows artists decorate Historic Downtown

News

Yuma partners with Art Center for beautification project

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you've visited the Yuma Historic Downtown District you may have noticed a few new additions. The City of Yuma in partnership with the Yuma Art Center has been allowing artists to use downtown as their canvas.

Tijuana-native Alonso Delgadillo has painted his adaptation of the sonoran desert on a wall next to the Yuma School of Beauty. Other artist have painted their own works on walls throughout downtown.

Delgadillo was also given an opportunity to paint an original painting at the Art Center's West Galley which will be on display until the end of the year. The Art Center is working with downtown business to promote the arts.

"Well it's already beautiful, but, we're adding just and extra touch, adding a piece of art, a scultpure. Add a photo op, also when people come down here some times are able to see the different artists from different regions and experience art." said by Ana Padilla the program coordinator at the Yuma Art Center.

The Yuma Art is working with local business to showcase different artists each month.