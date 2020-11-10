Loved ones lost to COVID-19: Jose Luis Santiago

News

This week News 11 honors and remembers local victims of coronavirus - Crystal Jimenez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Jose Luis Santiago was a man who carried an air of dignity and respect. It's one of the things about him in which his family took particular pride.

Coronavirus ended Jose's life, but not the pride his children and grandchildren felt for him.

Jose's daughter, Berenice Ortiz said he was the type of person who give the clothes off his back to someone in need.

She says he always made sure his family never struggled.

Jose held a strong work ethic and solid values. He worked as a handy man, on construction sites, and ultimately in maintenance at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.

His grandson, Amado Cabrera, said his grandfather often tried to instill his knowledge into him, to set him on the right path. Cabrera said he would give anything to hear one of his grandfather's lectures one last time.

Tuesday on News 11's Early Edition, Jose's loved ones share with Crystal Jimenez more memories of a life cut short by coronavirus.