News
By
Published 7:28 pm

Family celebrates the life of Brawley woman killed in hit and run

Police continue search for driver - News 11's Gianella Ghiglino reports

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- Almost a month ago 38-year-old, Kristen Delgado tragically lost her life in a hit and run crash.

Police still have no suspect, but they continue to investigate.

In spite of everything, Kristen's family wants to honor her life, her legacy.

"She was a free spirit," said Rozalind Martinez, the daughter of Kirsten Delgado.

"She lived every day in the moment, and I think that's amazing," said Martinez as she held her mother's picture in her hand.

