YRMC announces new Health Campus for Foothills residents

Facility expected to bring a wide variety of medical services to East County residents

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center is breaking ground on a new Health Campus in the Foothills.

YRMC says the new project, which is conveniently located on South Frontage Road right next to YRMC Primary Care Foothills, will be a two-story facility that will give more access to primary care and outpatient services closer to East County residents.

It's an investment the hospital says will bring new - as well as expanded - services and opportunities to Yuma. The idea for a new facility came about after receiving community feedback.

"As we've talked with different community forums and other groups within the Foothills community, we've really identified that some of the services that are really important to grow in this area include family medicine, pediatrics, OBGYN, as well as other specialties that can rotate into this location that might otherwise be housed at another office in Yuma or in another part of the county", said Justin Farren, the Vice President of Ambulatory Operations at YRMC.

Construction is expected to begin next spring.