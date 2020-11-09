Local business gets recognized as the business of the year

News

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - George’s Pizza in Holtville is known for its unique way of making the perfect crust and fresh toppings, so much so Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia who represents Imperial County in the state Capitol awarded it with the title of "Business of the Year."

For the family who runs George’s, their connection with their pizzeria runs very deep.

Owners George and Blanca McClure met at this very pizza shop almost 30 years ago when she came in to to order a pizza.

“When he saw me and said oh are you working here? And I said no, I just got out of high school and he offered me a job and I came in and interviewed, he hired me and I haven’t left since,” said Blanca McClure.

Making pizza has also become a family affair 24-year-old George McClure Jr. has also picked up the pizza-making skills.

“It’s like an artwork, you’re trying to make a masterpiece with every pizza you make.”

George’s pizza was also affected by the pandemic, business was slow in the beginning but with the support of the community they were able to recover

“I’m just happy that we’re still able to be here as a family and still be able to be open and giving back to the community as much as we can,” said George McClure Jr.

George’s pizza currently does not have a dine-in option but even with takeout, the feeling of home-cooking is very much alive.

To make an order call : (760) 356-1192